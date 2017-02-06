Classic games, machines and LAN play coming to PC Gamer Weekender

Alright, so we do still call it the PC Gamer Weekender, and it is in the most part about PC gaming, and we are still PC Gamer—but we’re still delighted to announce a range of classic machines and a plethora of classic titles will be available to play with during the event.

We’ll be casting our retro-shaped eye all the way back to the 80s and 90s heyday of personal computers—and by that we don’t mean PCs. No, at the PC Gamer Weekender we’ll have the likes of the BBC Micro and Amstrad CPC 464 on-hand to play about with.

The full line-up of games at the show is still to be confirmed, but the machines attendees will find at the show—including the above named two—is: Spectrum 48K, Commodore 64, Amiga 1200 and Atari ST.

Come along and see how games did it on other home computers before we lived in the days of the PC, Mac and not much else. And finally set to rest some of those arguments, like which was better—C64 or Speccy? Amiga or ST? (It was the Amiga) And play some classics you might have missed back in the mists of history.

We’ll also have World of Goo, Limbo, Super Meat Boy, Cave Story, Fez and Braid on-hand to play, to remind us of the indie boom over the past decade—and of how World of Goo is still utterly spectacular fun.

Finally, we’ll be hosting LAN matches on two greats of the local area network gaming scene: Counter-Strike and Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast. Both will be playable in eight-player LAN setups, so come along and enjoy the memory of lugging an entire PC around to a friend’s house without any of the muscle strain or cable-management!

These classic games and ways to play will be joined by many more speakers, games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.