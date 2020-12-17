Cities: Skylines is free on the Epic Games Store right now

Epic Games Stores' free game of the week has just been unveiled, and it's Cities: Skylines, city builder extraordinaire. Paradox's spiritual successor to Sim City turned five this year, and is still the best alternative to the godfather of city building, and by now probably the best city builder you can play, period.

On our PC Gamer Top 100 , Cities: Skylines sits on position 32, quite comfortably established as a game you'll likely be playing forever. That's because Skylines can be expanded with a ton of DLC, as is traditional for Paradox games— there's an overall 22 DLCs available, ranging from full expansions to content packs to music. Add to that a ton of mods that help with mechanical issues or bring even more cosmetics, and you'll see why the game has been going strong for this long. For a fun example of what's possible with Cities: Skylines expansion, read Christopher's seasonally fitting Cities: Skylines diary " Christmas with Natural Disasters ".

Cities: Skylines is only free on the Epic Games store until tomorrow, December 18, at 8 AM PT / 4 PM GMT, so if you want it, come and get it.