Chivalry 2 gets a bloody new trailer, will have crossplay between PC and console

The medieval multiplayer battler is coming sometime this year.

At IGN's first Summer of Gaming Expo today, a new Chivalry 2 trailer showed off a bit of castle sieging and knight decapitating. It looks as delightfully stupid as expected—watch above.

The video also mentions that Chivalry 2 will feature crossplay among all platforms: PC (it's an Epic Games Store exclusive), PS4, Xbox One, and the next-gen consoles. That was leaked earlier today, but it's nice to have confirmation.

I had a lot of fun playing Chivalry 2 at a preview event earlier this year. At last check, it was due out sometime in 2020.

More information can be had at chivalry2.com, but it's offline at the moment.

 

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 1,000 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
