Chivalry 2 gets a bloody new trailer, will have crossplay between PC and console

At IGN's first Summer of Gaming Expo today, a new Chivalry 2 trailer showed off a bit of castle sieging and knight decapitating. It looks as delightfully stupid as expected—watch above.

The video also mentions that Chivalry 2 will feature crossplay among all platforms: PC (it's an Epic Games Store exclusive), PS4, Xbox One, and the next-gen consoles. That was leaked earlier today, but it's nice to have confirmation.

I had a lot of fun playing Chivalry 2 at a preview event earlier this year. At last check, it was due out sometime in 2020.

More information can be had at chivalry2.com, but it's offline at the moment.