Check out In Win's awesome infinity mirror PC case

Yes, there's really a PC in there!

As former Maximum PC editor Gordon Ung said when I ran into him at In Win’s booth at CES 2016, there are two types of PC gamers: those that don’t like LEDs, and those that really, really like LEDs. Normally I fall into the first camp: blinged out RGB LED lighting doesn’t do much to woo me. But every so often, hoo boy, does somebody get it right and grab my attention. At CES this year, that was In Win’s 605 mid-tower case, which features something I’ve never seen in a case before: an infinity mirror.

The sides of the 605 are In Win’s traditional glass, mounted to a stark metal frame. But the front uses a set of mirrors and a wrap-around LED strip to make the whole case look like an infinitely deep, dark cavern with pulsing lights reflecting into the abyss. In reality, that front chamber is less than an inch thick.

Behind that front panel, the 605 is similar to In Win’s 805, which is already available. It fits ATX motherboards, has a USB Type-C port on the front panel, and space in the front of the case for two 140mm fans or a radiator. There’s space for two bottom-mounted 120mm fans and one in the rear as well.

The 605 will be available later this year, although Andy at In Win told me they haven’t fully committed to the infinity mirror. I say keep it. What do you think: would you use a case like this for your next rig?