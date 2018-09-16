Check out the start of New Vegas recreated in Fallout 4 by modders, with more to come

Fallout 4: New Vegas is a mod that aims to recreate New Vegas in the Fallout 4 Creation Engine, as the name suggests. Back in March the mod team decided to expand their work to also include all-new voice acting, in response to the Fallout 4: Capital Wasteland mod project being canceled after its creators had discussions with Bethesda about whether they'd be able to use Fallout 3's audio.

Fallout 4: New Vegas has carried on, and now you can see some of that pay off. The video above shows the start of the game, in which Doc Mitchell (played by a new voice actor) wakes you up and guides you through customizing your protagonist. It's not the best part of New Vegas to be honest, but it does show us what to expect from the new character models.

There are some new animations and sounds during trait and skill selection, but otherwise it seems a lot like the familiar New Vegas experience. The only thing missing is the pop-up telling you the DLC has been loaded.

You can follow the mod's development on Facebook.