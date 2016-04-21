Check out Aer's beautiful, seamless world in this new gameplay trailer

We mentioned the lofty exploration game Aer a couple of months ago in our “Guide to the Games of 2016,” in which we said it looks gorgeous and “sounds pretty chill.” Based on the gameplay trailer released today by publisher Daedalic Entertainment, I think it's fair to say that we were right on the money.

The trailer doesn't do much to clear up what the game is all about, so I'll let the YouTube description do the talking. “In a freely explorable world you will follow Auk, a girl who can transform into a bird, on a journey through the Land of Gods. You will visit nomads and spirit animals, and venture down into ruins from an ancient civilization,” it says. “The gods of old are forgotten, lost in the events that left the lands shattered into islands in the sky. On your journey you will encounter events that have not been seen in generations, and every step leads you closer towards the end of the world. It’s up to you to seek out the secrets that can help you save it.”

Transitions from human to bird and back will be “seamless," Daedalic said, and players will be able to go where they want, complete objectives, and discover secrets without restrictions. It's clearly a far cry from the point-and-click adventures it's best known for publishing, like Whispered World and Deponia, but I think it sounds fantastic.

Aer is set to come out sometime in September.