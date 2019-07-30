Cheap gaming router deals UK

Prime Day has come and gone, but it’s not too late to find cheap gaming router deals. If you have issues with your internet connection, find your online games laggy and can’t reduce the number of dropped frames in your livestreams, investing in some serious networking gear will do more for you than buying the best CPU for gaming or one of the best graphics cards.

Why? Because that hybrid modem/router you got from your cable company pales in comparison to the best gaming routers. A great one sends your signal further and can handle more devices on the network at once without grinding your connection to a halt. Look: I get it. The router you already have is free and you’d rather buy something flashy and fancy that will make your games look better or your rig shinier, but a new router maybe the thing you actually need. And if you get a deal on a gaming router, well maybe that’ll take a little bit of the sting out of it. And who knows? Maybe if you find something really cheap, you can splurge and get something fun, too.

Cheap gaming router deals in the UK this month

TP-Link Archer C1200 Gaming Router| £56 (save 25%)

A well-regarded entry level choice at half its usual price. There's a nice saving on this router, making it a decent budget pick for anyone less precious about ping. (Posted: 30/7/19)

Netgear Nighthawk XR500 gaming router | £226 (save £22)

Not a huge saving, but this is one of our top-rated gaming routers, so it's well worth a look. It's AC2600 dual-band, so the tech in here is well up to whatever you throw at it. (Posted: 30/7/19)

Netgear Nighthawk S8000 | £55 (save £45)

Not the newest router, but a great budget choice with excellent QoS control. Looks like something that'd bother Dr Who for a good couple of episodes too, which is a bonus. (Posted: 30/7/19)

Linksys WRT1900ACS Dual Band AC1900 Gaming Router | £99 (save 57%)

The Linksys AC3200 is one of our top picks, and this one is from the same WRT series. It's not a pure gaming router, but comes with excellent home networking features and good speeds. (Posted: 30/7/19)

Our favourite gaming routers

ASUS RT-AX88U gaming router (Image credit: Asus)

Our favorite router of 2019

Speed: AX6000 | LAN Ports: 8 | Antennas: 4 | Processor: Quad-core 1.8GHz | Dimensions: 4.65 x 2.91 x 1.3 in | Weight: 6.76 lb (801 g)

Has superb 802.11ax tech

Good adaptive QoS

Excellent 5Hz speeds

High price

Average 2.4Hz speeds

It's easy to see the appeal of the Asus RT-AX88U, as it packs in so many high-end features. The next-gen 802.11ax technology is the highlight, and this is a router that will essentially future-proof your connection for years, but there are plenty of other quality-of-life features that matter for gamers. There's a healthy eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, which support link aggregation, and the well-designed AsusWRT interface, which gives you control over pretty much any setting you need to mess with. The RT-AX88U's own Adaptive QoS is better than anything else we've seen among gaming routers, and there are other supporting perks that round out the package: Trend Micro antivirus and WTFast GPN—with subscriptions included for the lifetime of the router.

The 5Hz speeds are class-leading too, and this is where the RT-AX88U excels. Its 2.4Hz speeds aren't as stellar, but they still come in slightly above average for the premium gaming router segment. It manages an excellent FPS, and has low dropped-frame rates when it comes to video streaming, so is perfect for all gaming and further media use. The biggest downside is the cost—you can pay $350 for a piece of premium tech like this, so saving a bit of cash on an RT-AX88U is a must for all but the wealthiest of PC owners.

Netgear Nighthawk XR700 gaming router (Image credit: Netgear)

2. Netgear Nighthawk XR700 gaming router

The best high-end gaming router

Speed: AD7200 (Tri-band 4600(AD) + 1733(5GHz)+ 800(2.4GHz) Mbps wireless speed) | LAN Ports: 7 | Antennas: 4 | Processor: Quad-core 1.7GHz | Dimensions: 15.33 x 12.49 x 5.32 inch

Great gaming traffic prioritisation

10 Gigabit LAN SFP+ port

Has port aggregation

The router is big

It's expensive

The XR700 is a superb successor to the XR500, one of our favorites. Its best feature is a 10 Gigabit LAN SFP+ port, which gives you a massive amount of ethernet bandwidth. While it doesn't support WiFi 6, and instead uses a combination of 802.11ac/WiFi 5 and 802.11ad tech, it largely matches the newer WiFi 6 routers in terms of performance. However, it's the QoS and gaming-centric tech that really impresses. You can change the throughput via each individual device here, so there's no chance of any one piece of tech becoming a bandwidth hog. Perhaps that seems excessive? It's something you'll love having, if you share a house with other online users.

When it comes to performance, the XR700 manages some of the fastest scores we've seen via 2.4 GHz frequency (284.43 Mbps up close / 225.36 Mbps at range). Its 5Hz scores are equally impressive (325.31 Mbps and 331.76 Mbps at close and far). The DumaOS’ exceptional QoS also came through during the network congestion test with 37.317 FPS (an exceptional rate), along with low dropped-frames via streams. This is a serious piece of kit, but at over $400, it's expensive too.

Linksys WRT32X

A top mid-price gaming router

Speed: AC3200 | LAN Ports: 4 | Antennas: 4 | Processor: Dual-core 1.8GHz | Dimensions: 9.68 x 7.63 x 2.04 in. (245.87 x 193.80 x 51.82 mm) | Weight: 1.76 lbs (798.32 g)

Great mid-price router

Has good 5GHz range

Poorer 2.4GHz range

If you're sticking to a budget, but still want performance, the WRT32X is the one to go for. While its speeds aren't the best over 2.4GHz, it does great work on the 5GHz range, equalling the performance of many more expensive models. What sets this router apart, for the price, is what's called KPE (Killer Prioritisation Engine), which enhances game-specific traffic incredibly effectively. Combine that with the speeds it already offers, and this router punches well above its weight for the price.

However, if you have a laptop or motherboard with Killer NIC, this further boosts the performance of the gaming optimization, so you're getting even more performance. No, the speeds aren't quite as good as the $400 routers on this list, but for the much reduced price you're getting a plucky router that really does perform above its price.