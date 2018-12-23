Celeste adding free ultra-hard levels early next year

Matt Thorson, creator of tricky platformer Celeste, is giving away a late Christmas present to fans of the game: free levels. These "very hard" levels will be ready early next year, he announced on Twitter this week.

He also said he'll be revealing his next game around the same time the levels are ready—other than Celeste, he's best known for co-op platformer TowerFall Ascension.

We're working on some farewell Celeste levels, which should be ready in early 2019. They're very hard. And we'll be announcing what's next for us in the new year as well. See you in 2019 :)December 21, 2018

It's no surprise it's sold as many as 500,000 copies this year. As Shaun wrote in his review, it's a vibrant, challenging platformer, and adds the kind of narrative that so many games in the genre lack. It's also one of the best indie games you can play right now.

It's on sale on Steam for $16/£12.