Catch the Predator Gaming After Party at PAX West 2018

Don't miss Acer Predator at PAX West 2018! Catch the Predator team as they meet attendees on the show floor with cosplayer Arcanine Rawr, hand out exclusive swag, engage with a special AR experience, and give away VIP passes to the party. Follow #PredatorPAX closely on Twitter for regular updates on where to find them, and interact with the Predator AR experience on the show floor for a chance to win a Predator Orion Battle Station worth $10,000!  

When you've finished walking the show floor at PAX West 2018 be sure to come by Acer's Predator Gaming After Party at The Showbox on Friday, August 31 at 9 PM. It will be a night of music, games, and giveaways.  Watch DJ A-TRAK perform live on the Showbox stage, play competitive games of Rocket League in our pro-style 4 vs 4 matches, grab a drink, and enter the night's giveaways to win prizes like the powerful Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop and more. Post your best tweet at the party with #PredatorPAX for a chance to win!

Date: Friday, August 31

Time: 9 PM - 2 AM

Location: 

The Showbox

1426 1st Ave

Seattle, WA 98101 

Register here and join the party! 

*Entrance will be granted on a first come, first served basis for those who show an electronic ticket provided after registration or flyer and US identification.

