Capcom's Yoshinori Ono apologises for SFV server issues

Street Fighter 5 has escaped from its cosy review environment and straight into the ignominy that accompanies the servers not working. Errors 21400, 10007 and 2100d have been making life miserable for many players who would like to play their new game online, to the degree that Capcom producer Yoshinori Ono has issued an apology.

My sincerest apologies again about SFV server situation.I think that we need to improve on this problem the most.Could you check @SFVServerFebruary 16, 2016

Capcom is now reporting that the servers are back up, although users may experience intermittent disconnects. Note Ono's use of "the most", too: though server problems are the most frustrating problem, Street Fighter is being hammered with negative Steam reviews—54% negative, in fact. Though there's the standard self-righteous internet rage in there, themes are emerging in the anger: the lack of DirectInput controller support; no ability to rebind keys; a perceived lightness of content.

Our own fighting game guru, Nathan, was less than impressed with Street Fighter 5's roughness in our review-in-progress, but what have your experiences been? Can you get online? Do its features meet your needs?