Capcom announces minimum PC requirements for Remember Me

Capcom's third-person action / memory hacking game Remember Me will release in early June, and if you've paid attention to recent trailers you'll know it looks very pretty. But if you're keen to hack memories as a spec ops martial arts expert in an eerie, futuristic Paris, you'll need the horsepower. So here's the minimum and suggested PC specifications:

OS: Windows Vista®/XP, Windows 7, Windows 8

Processor: Intel® CoreTM2 Duo 2.4 Ghz or better, AMD AthlonTM X2 2.8 Ghz or better

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Hard Disk Space: 9 GB free hard drive space

Video Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800GTS or better, ATI RadeonTM HD 3850 or better

DirectX®: 9.0c or greater

Sound: Standard audio device

Recommended

OS: Windows Vista®, Windows 7, Windows 8

Processor: Intel® CoreTM 2 Quad 2.7 Ghz or better, AMD PhenomTM II X4 3 Ghz or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Hard Disk Space: 9 GB free hard drive space

Video Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 560 or better

Remember Me releases on June 9.