Call of Duty: WWII final system requirements revealed, Steam preloading is live

With Call of Duty: WWII just over a week away, preloading is now available on Steam and Sledgehammer has released the finalized system requirements, along with a rundown of what's changed since the month-ago public beta. There's quite a bit that's been done, but let's get the important bit out of the way first, which is to say the hardware:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later

CPU: Intel Core i3 3225 3.3 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 90GB HD space

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 @ 2 GB / GTX 1050 or ATI Radeon HD 7850 @ 2GB / AMD RX 550

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

RAM: 12GB RAM

HDD: 90GB HD space

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 @ 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Since the conclusion of the beta, Sledgehammer has increased the FOV slider range for most aspect ratios, with the following limits put in place to ensure that players with ultrawide or multi-monitor setups don't have an unfair advantage:

4:3 – 100 maximum FOV

16:10 – 100 maximum FOV

16:9 – 95 maximum FOV

21:9 – 80 maximum FOV

>21:9 – 70 maximum FOV

The studio confirmed that multi-monitor and HDR support will be in place at launch (they were iffy prior to the start of the beta) and that the release version will have proper scroll bars and a streamlined game-exit function, something that we said in our post-beta assessment really needed to be done. Improvements to the controls have been made (better input smoothing on hi-res mice, an option to hold instead of toggle to sprint, bindable lean keys in multiplayer, that sort of thing), and a warning will show if you're running low of video memory. On the less technical side of things, Steam trading cards are in the works.

A big point to note for people who like to play with controllers is that aim assist, which was not enabled in the beta, will remain disabled in the full version of the game. "As we mentioned during the Beta, we believe this will further ensure an optimal gameplay experience natively for PC players," Sledgehammer said.

It also warned that cheaters will have a rougher go of it with the full game than they did in the beta. "As previously posted, for the Beta, we did not publish our full suite of anti-cheat and anti-hack measures. We’ve strengthened these systems for launch and are now ready to deploy with the release of the game," Sledgehammer said. "Please also be aware that we will actively ban starting on Day 1. It’s of the utmost importance to us that everyone has a level playing field to enjoy the fun. If you spot anything that looks malicious or suspicious, please let us know."

Call of Duty: WWII comes out on November 3.