Call of Duty: WW2 unveils first DLC with three new maps, War Mode, foggy zombies

Call of Duty: WW2 has announced The Resistance, the shooter's first portion of DLC that promises three new multiplayer maps, a new War Mode and the next chapter of its Nazi zombies offshoot, named The Darkest Shore.

From front to back, the three incoming maps include Anthropoid, Occupation and Valkyrie. Set in Prague, Anthropoid depicts the titular Operation Anthropoid assassination attempt of two high-ranking Nazi officers in 1942. This map includes a central dividing river with long-flanking paths, perfect for ranged sniper attacks.

Valkyrie, on the other hand, is inspired by Hitler's Eastern Front HQ, otherwise known as The Wolf's Lair. Here, expect a medium-sized map with a "dangerous centre lane" targeted by mounted machine guns. Lastly, Occupation is a remake of the classic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Resistance multiplayer map—complete with long, winding streets and storefronts fit for hiding out in.

The Resistance DLC's War Mode, Operation Intercept, tasks players with rescuing resistance members being transported by train. Here, you'll free the fighters, take down communications equipment, and, ultimately, halt the train.

More on that is detailed here:

As explained above, The Darkest Shore zombie mode kicks off in Mittelburg wherein your crew learns that Doktor Straub is operating on an island north of Germany. "Blanketed in fog, this island is surrounded by Nazi air and sea power," so reads this post, "and crawling with the Undead." Good luck with that.

Call of Duty: WW2's The Resistance DLC is without a concrete PC launch date, however is expected to follow its PS4 debut on January 30. The base game also rolled out a PC update yesterday, targeting ranked play and multiplayer, among other things. Check out its patch notes in full over here.