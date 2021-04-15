Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 ‘outro cinematic’ sends the story back to Verdansk

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War and Warzone season 3 is set to kick off on April 22, following a long-rumored "nuke event" that will take place the day before. But before any of that can happen, the events of Season 2 must be drawn to a close, a tale set up by a new "outro cinematic" released today by Treyarch.

"Naga’s diversion worked as intended, throwing Woods and his squad off the scent long enough for Stitch to continue his master plan," the studio teased. "Armed with fresh intel gathered from the cartel operation in Laos, they urgently deploy to Verdansk. Adler’s time is running out..."

Naga is a former warlord and cartel boss who was given the job of throwing Frank Woods and his team off the scent of Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin, a Warsaw Pact operator who's holding CIA agent Russell Adler hostage. It's all very complicated, but the important bit is that "intel points to Verdansk," and Woods is now headed there to "bring our boy home."

The arrival of the Cold War gang is presumably what will usher in the 1980s-style changes to Verdansk, which we got a glimpse at in a leak a couple of weeks ago, but we'll have to tune in for the details. The end begins at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET on April 21—here's everything we know about it.