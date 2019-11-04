How to unlock watches in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

How do you unlock watches in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? One of the more elusive unlockable cosmetic groups in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is watches, but they serve very little purpose beyond giving you the ability to tell the time in-game.

However, they do look fairly stylish on the wrist of your favoured Operator. So with that in mind, I'm going to show you how to earn and equip the watches in this guide that are currently available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

How to unlock watches in Modern Warfare

If you head to the Multiplayer section of Modern Warfare and then to the Weapons tab, you’ll see an option for Watch Select. This will most likely be greyed out depending on your purchasing habits. Right now, there aren’t any unlockable watches in the game that you can earn by simply playing. The main two that are currently available involve getting your wallet out or heading to the supermarket for some pizza products (if you're in the US). Yes, you read that right.

The first (and easiest) way to unlock a watch in Modern Warfare is by navigating to the Store tab in the multiplayer menu and purchasing what should be the only option there, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Endowment Defender Pack or C.O.D.E DLC. This pack includes a pistol weapon variant, weapon stickers, sprays, charms, and most importantly, the Old School watch, which you can apply to the wrist of your chosen Operator once you’ve made the purchase.

Proceeds from the pack will go to support charities in the US and UK that place army veterans into civilian jobs, so your watch-hunting can do some real-world good if you choose this way to unlock one.

Modern Warfare Totino's pizza rolls: How to unlock the Totino’s watch

The other way to unlock a watch in Modern Warfare is to buy Totino’s pizza products in the US. There are special Totino’s codes available on the packaging of select products like Totino’s Pizza Rolls in stores across the US.

According to Reddit user xxkobrakaixx once you enter two Totino’s codes you will unlock an in-game watch. Unfortunately for everybody involved, none of the items you unlock are themed around pizza. No stuffed crust bezel, no pepperoni on the watch face, and no pizza slices for hands; it just looks like a regular watch. For shame, Totino’s.

That’s it for currently available watches in Modern Warfare. There are plans for a Tamagotchi-style virtual pet to be added to the game that you can mount on your wrist, however. Despite the lack of watches at launch, it seems that more will be added as the game is updated, so, err, watch out.