Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release date revealed, Infinity Ward respond to leak

Infinity Ward creative strategist Robert Bowling has responded to last week's Modern Warfare 3 mega leak on Twitter , saying that not all of the leaked information is correct.

"A lot of hype & a lot of leaked info on #MW3, some still accurate, some not. To avoid spoiling the experience, I'd wait for the real reveal," he said.

One part of the leak that's looking more and more certain is the release date. A Modern Warfare 3 poster, and retail sources have all but confirmed Tuesday November 8 as the big day. The poster features artwork identical to the Modern Warfare 3 box art leaked a couple of weeks ago, suggesting that that, too, is legitimate. You'll find the poster image below.

Bowling also pointed the way towards four Modern Warfare 3 teaser trailers , and advises fans to keep an eye on the new Modern Warfare 3 Facebook page for further updates. Here's that poster, courtesy of IGN .