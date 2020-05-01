After a short period of PlayStation 4 exclusivity, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is now available on PC. It's only available on Battle.net, and it's only the campaign: don't expect to jump into multiplayer or Spec Ops missions.

While the original Modern Warfare 2 is still available on Steam, this new version supports 4K, and has improved textures and animations, as well as remastered audio. It also has ultrawide monitor support. It may even be more gritty, though that's not listed among the official features.

If you play Warzone or own last year's Modern Warfare reboot, you'll also get an awkwardly titled Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle, which nets you a UDT Ghost skin based on the one seen in the Only Easy Day.. Was Yesterday mission from Modern Warfare 2.

Check out the official trailer below: