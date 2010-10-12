Call of Duty: Black Ops trailer denies existence of viewer

It's the battle of the trailers! Earlier today Medal of Honor released their launch video , now it's Treyarch's turn with this single player trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops, but which is better? Check out the video below to decide for yourself.

This Call of Duty: Black Ops trailer definitely has the bigger explosions , and there are a lot more of them. But does size really matter? Is quantity better than quality? When it comes to explosions: yes. Quantity does matter. The Black Ops trailer has also somehow managed to find a man with an even deeper, grittier voice to narrate the action. To top it all, a man spin-reloads a sawn-off shotgun while riding a snowmobile. I think we have a winner.