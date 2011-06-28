Call of Duty: Black Ops best selling game ever in UK

According to ChartTrack, this month saw Call of Duty: Black Ops become the UK's best selling game of all time, beating its closest rival, Modern Warfare 2, by around 20 thousand copies.

Since its launch last November, 3,722,411 copies of the game have been sold in the UK. CVG report that Activision recently confirmed that Black Ops was already the best selling game ever across North America and Europe in a recent earnings call, with 33% more unique players than Modern Warfare 2.

With the release of new map packs like First Strike and Escalation , Black Ops is set to keep on growing. Its integration with Activision's upcoming Call of Duty Elite service will likely give it more longevity than its predecessor. The latest map pack, Annihilation , was released on Xbox 360 today. It's set to come out on PC shortly.

The next game to break Black Op's record might well be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 , which is out this November. We'll have to wait and see if the Call of Duty series can continue to grow in the face of stiff competition like Battlefield 3.