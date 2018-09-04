Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's battle royale mode will have AI-controlled zombies

Treyarch hasn't said much about how Blackout, the battle royale mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, will set itself apart from the crowd. It will have land, sea, and air vehicles, the studio explained in a recent rundown, and locations "inspired by classic maps," like Firing Squad and Nuketown. As reported by Game Informer, we've learned now the it'll also have AI-controlled zombies.

The report doesn't specify what exactly the zombies will be doing in the midst of all that royale battling, saying only that they are intended to "introduce even more chaos into this hectic free-for-all." But it teases that zombies in Blackout "are a bit different from the traditional mode," and "can be both a pest and a boon to your efforts."

We'll get a proper idea of what it's all about in a little less than a week, if not sooner: The Black Ops 4 Blackout beta starts on September 10 on the PlayStation 4, and September 14/15 (depending on whether or not you've preordered) on PC. The full release is set for October 12.