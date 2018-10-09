Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 final system requirements revealed

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 coming out later this week, Treyarch has finally gotten around to releasing the full PC system requirements and launch schedule on Reddit. Interestingly, the final requirements are downgraded somewhat from the specs listed for last month's Blackout beta, which demanded an Intel Core i5 2500k (or AMD equivalent) as a minimum CPU, and recommended a Core i7 4770k.

This is what you'll need for the full release:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 or higher (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 / AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 2GB / GeForce GTX 1050 2GB or Radeon HD 7950 2GB

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel i5-2500K / Ryzen R5 1600X

RAM: 12GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1060 is 6GB or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

High refresh / Competitive: (This is our recommended setup for competitive players using high refresh rate monitors at 1080p)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX Vega⁶⁴ Graphics

Ultra: (This is the top-tier setup for players using 4k monitors looking for the smoothest framerates)

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 2700X

RAM: 16GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1080Ti

Black Ops 4 preloading on Battle.net will get underway at 9 pm PT/12 am ET on October 9/10, with a download size of 55GB. For those who don't want to be bothered translating time zones, here are the worldwide go times:

October 11th, 2018:

Los Angeles – 9PM PT

October 12th, 2018