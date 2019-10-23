Bungie details the stuff coming in Destiny 2's latest Festival of the Lost event

(Image credit: Bungie)

Halloween is approaching, and so too is the Festival of the Lost, the Destiny 2 seasonal event dedicated to dressing up and celebrating the memories of fallen comrades. This year will see the return of Eva Levante as the herald of the event, which will feature spooky decorations all over the Tower, the return of the Haunted Forest activity, and the Braytech Werewolf, a 950 power Halloween-themed version of the Braytech Winter Wolf Legendary auto rifle.

Eva, who's taken up residence on the Tower for the event, will connect Guardians with a Masquerader Helmet to kick things off. The helmet can be upgraded with Festival-themed ornaments that are purchasable with Chocolate Strange coins, earned through bounties and activities. Players will also collect Candy during their festive adventures that can be spent on Mystery Grab Bags and the Werewolf.

The Infinite Forest has once again become the Haunted Forest—Guardians will have 15 minutes to explore as deeply as they can, taking on the "fiends, ghouls, and terrors that lie within," and maybe something even worse at the end. And of course there will be plenty of seasonally-appropriate cosmetics available in the Eververse Store.

Unfortunately, while the Eververse Store is getting new stock, there's no word of an update to the world drop loot pool, something the community has been grousing about since the launch of Shadowkeep. That sort of thing doesn't usually happen in an event like this, but it's been a long time since the last refresh and it's fair to say that players are getting impatient.

The Festival of the Lost gets underway on October 29 and runs until November 19. A closer look at what's involved and how to collect the goodies is available on Bungie's help page.