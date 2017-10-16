Build of the week: this giant futuristic rifle is also a PC

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.
Oh Cap-Ten, my Cap-Ten! What a ridiculous mod you've made. Behold ROG Carbine, a computer that is also a gun, also.
I'm not sure where modder Cap-Ten came up with the concept, but I imagine it's inspired by "science fiction," the thing all the kids are into these days. Maybe it was a wholly original thought or an act of divination. Imagine all the objects and shapes and ideas in there world. Imagine them swirling around, gaining speed, faster and faster, until a larger, more perfect object takes shape. A voice whispers, hey, check this shit out and what do you see? It's a gun, from the future.
A future gun replete with a sleek matte finish, divots and panels and lights and weird gun ribbing to imply how very futuristic it is, and best of all, a rectangular gunhole. That's where the gun comes out (I don't know anything about guns.)
I do know a few things about computers though, and while the ROG Carbine looks unwieldy and impractical as a tool for warfare against aliens or evil humans or squids that grow gun arms, it's an adept tool for waging war on graphics.
Check out the spec list below.
ROG Carbine components:
CPU: Intel Core I7 7700K
Mobo: Asus ROG Strix Z270E Gaming
GPU: Asus ROG Strix GTX1070 OC Gaming
RAM: Crucial Ballistix Tactical 16Gb Kit DDR4-3000
SSD: Crucial MX300 525GB
PSU: Enermax Revolution SFX 550W
Fan: Enermax TB-Silence 12cm