Build of the week: Project RX-0

Tantric, a case modder from Manila, Philippines, built a Gundam inspired PC for his latest project. After gutting the chassis, he built a hinge mechanism on which two ‘wings’ were attached to evoke the Gundam aesthetic and function as side panels for access to the guts.

Most impressive about the build is the skill that went into creating its custom components. Tantic did no small amount of drilling, grinding, and cutting to construct the RX-0, and the precision on display in the final product speaks for itself.

The side panels were made using a few layers of laser cut acrylic sheets and then decorated with some beautiful custom Gundam decals. When pulled forward, they give the PC a battle-ready look, as if it’s about to take off and kick some mech ass. Problem: I don’t think a person can fit inside and I don’t think Project RX-0 can fly. I hope I’m wrong.

Project RX-0 is my favorite kind of case mod. It’s an artistic challenge that attempts (and succeeds) to evoke an aesthetic rather than imitate; instead of building a Gundam robot and putting a computer inside, Tantric pulled from familiar Gundam imagery, used a wide array of modding expertise to craft custom components, and built case that’s both functional and gorgeous.

The result is a PC that looks amazing whether or not you’re familiar with its inspiration, but for Gundam fans, Project RX-0 is especially cool. If only there was a massive robot sword and/or canon hid in there somewhere.

See more photos and commentary in the build log or keep up with future projects on Tantric’s Facebook page.

Congratulations, Tantric. The build looks great.

Project RX-0 components:

CPU: Intel Core i5 6600k

Motherboard: MSI KRAIT Gaming Z170

GPU: MSI GTX 960

RAM: G.Skill Ripjaws V 8GB

SSD: Intel 530 SSD

Fans: Thermaltake FRIO Extreme, Thermaltake Ring 12

Chassis: Thermaltake Core V31

PSU: Thermaltake TR2 500W Gold