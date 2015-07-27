Build of the Week: Lumo

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

This week’s Build of the Week comes to us courtesy of Overclock.net user B Negative, whose user name gave our pessimistic hearts a chuckle and whose In Win-sponsored Lumo build made us sit up a bit straighter in our seats. The Lumo is built around the In Win D-Frame Mini, which specifically inspired B Negative to tackle this build; he says “I mean… look at it! In Win are at the top of their game right now… it wasn’t hard to see what needed to be done.”

In this case, what needed to be done was to strip the anodizing in order to paint the case an eye-catching yellow with metallic grey highlights. B Negative wanted something that had a small footprint but remained aesthetically pleasing; because the Lumo wasn’t his first build in an open case, he knew that the “secret is to make everything tidy, there is no escape for shoddy work... it’s all on display!” The Lumo also features an Intel i5-4670k CPU, an Asus Gryphon Z97 motherboard, two Asus GTX 680 GPUs, a Western Digital 2TB hard drive and Corsair 120 + 240GB SSDs for storage.

B Negative said that the toughest part of the build was the sequence that needed to be followed to put it together like a jigsaw puzzle. For builders considering a similar project, he recommends looking at the details to determine what needs to be done, but to keep cases true to the form that made them attractive in the first place. And above all, make it original and make it yours!

Congrats on one tidy and colorful build, B Negative!

Lumo Parts List

CPU: Intel i5-4670k

Motherboard: ASUS Gryphon Z97

Memory: Crucial Elite DDR3 16Gb

Video Card: ASUS GTX 680 x2

Power Supply: Be Quiet Dark power pro 850

Storage: Corsair 120 + 240Gb SSD's

Storage: WD Black 2Tb

Case: In Win DFM

Case Fan: Be Quiet Silent Wings 2 x 4

Water Cooling System: Aquaero 6 Pro USB Fan Controller, EK High Performance CoolStream PE 240 x 2 water-cooling radiator, EK DDC PWM water-pump, Watercool Full Covers GPU Waterblocks, MIPS Iceforce HF Liquid Cooling CPU block, EK fittings