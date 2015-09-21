Build of the week: Core X 2 Furious is big enough to live in

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

This week’s build comes to us from Suchao Prowphong out of Thailand. And if it wasn’t already evident from the name, size, or its tiny spoiler—yeah, the Core X 2 Furious was inspired by the Fast and Furious movies. It channels the spirit of expensive sports cars inside and out. The sleek white exterior is detailed in such a way as to suggest bumpers and headlights, all the while avoiding any hokey expression of its automobile origins.

The PC’s guts literally house two computers, hence the “2” and hence my bewilderment. It’s hard to get a sense of its size without anyone in frame, but the build stands at least as tall as a toddler. A grown man could probably climb inside and live there, maybe start a family.

As pristine as the final product looks, constructing the Core X 2 Furious was an arduous process, requiring an impressive amount of custom chassis components, cooling fixtures, and muscle. I wonder how much that thing weighs.

To see how much effort went into the build with accompanying photos from the process, check out Prowphong’s official build log.

Core X 2 Furious parts list

Case - Thermaltake Core X9 X2

CPU - Intel Core i5-4670K

CPU - Intel Core i7-4770K

Motherboard - ASUS Maximus VII Formula X2

RAM - Avexir Core Series 8GB 1600MHz Kit - White Light X4

GPU - ASUS GTX 970 Strix 4GB X2

HDD - 2TB X2

SSD - 256 X2

PSU - Thermaltake Toughpower Grand 850W Platinum X2

Fans - Thermaltake Riing Fans x30

Fan Controller - TT commander FT X2

Fan Hub - Commander FX 10 Port X4