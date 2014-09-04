Brutal Doom video makes a mess of the walls and ceilings

Brutal Doom was a thing that happened , and now Brutal Doom v20 is a thing that's happening . It's been a long time in the making, but, as evidenced by a new video, it's sure to make a splash on release.

"On v19 the dripping blood always looked the same and had an annoying sound," explains the YouTube description, summarising a problem I think we've all experienced. "Now the blood will drip in different amounts depending of how much blood has hit the ceiling, and with much better new sounds."

It's... well, completely ridiculous, but that's kind of the point. It's like an art installation of gore—an outward and dramatic expression of the inner turmoil being felt by DOOM guy. His stoic demeanour betrays no hint of regret or remorse, but the walls... the walls will cry for him. Gaze at this explosion of demonic guts, and tell me that you can't feel the isolation and trauma of the man .

Or something, I don't know.

Okay, real talk: Brutal Doom gets a lot of coverage, partly because it's good and partly because the project generates some excellent videos. But I do worry that there are an absurd number of amazing DOOM megawads that don't get the attention they deserve. I'd like to redress this balance, and, while I've already got a sizeable collection of quality DOOM campaigns to talk about, I'm sure there are more worth checking out. If you've got a suggested favourite to take a look at, give it a mention in the comments, or send me an email .

Don't worry, I've already got Pirate DOOM .