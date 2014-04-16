Broken Sword 5: Episode 2 to be released later today

Jane Jensen's Moebius arrived only yesterday, and already another Kickstarter funded adventure game is on the verge of completion. At this rate, we're going to have to stop throwing a party every time that it happens. The second episode of Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse is due out later today. It'll be delivered as a free update to the game, transforming the existing episode into a fully formed story of stolen paintings and Templar intrigue.

"In this second episode," wrote Charles Cecil in an email to backers, "you will burst out from Paris and London, going on to stunning locations throughout Spanish Catalonia and to deepest Iraq, the birthplace of civilisation. This episode ramps up the drama, as well as the difficulty – and concludes the themes set up in the first episode."

I've not played the first episode yet, but—based on everything I've seen of it—the animation doesn't sit well with my memory of the series. Despite that, Matt Elliot claimed it was "the most convincing Broken Sword game since the first" in our 79% review of the first half, suggesting a promising if not exceptional adventure.

