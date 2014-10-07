Popular

Broforce update brings Steam Workshop support

Broforce

As much as I understand the general weariness towards early access, occasionally a game blasts through the caution barrier and becomes worthy of an instant and un-caveat laden recommendation. Broforce is one of those games. It's a remarkably silly side-scrolling shooter—made even more remarkable and even more silly when played in co-op. And today it becomes even bigger, with new bros, new maps and Steam Workshop support.

The Workshop page doesn't appear to be live just yet, but when it is, it'll act as a repository for user-made levels. Given that the base game's missions are hardly what you'd call restrained, I'm not sure how the community plans to one-up the Broforce devs. Either way, more levels is good news.

In addition, the game has been bolstered with new campaign missions set in Eastern Europe. To help tackle them, two new bros arrive. There's the Brode—aka, the Bride from Kill Bill—and Bro Max. Because if you can't think of a pun, just replace the word "Mad" with "Bro".

The update is now live, and being deployed automatically through Steam.

