The latest Brink trailer is part four of a series of tutorial videos showing how best to use the game's UI to keep track of your character's numerous class abilities. There's also more footage of the dynamic parkour system in action. The slide maneuver should make you especially hard to hit. The rest of the video series can be found on the official Brink site . Check out our Brink preview for more on the game. Brink is out next week.