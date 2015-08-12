Brigador brings pixelly vehicular destruction to Early Access in Oct

I love Bridagor's moody vibe and gritty pixel art almost us much as its rail guns. Your heavily customisable vehicle—be it a mech, a tank, or an anti-grav weapons platform—can be outfitted with a wide variety of weapons, from cannons and rapid-fire rocket launchers to laser blasts that can pop entire factories with one shot. Environments are designed to crumble under your tracks and chain-react to explosive crossfire.

Brigador's hitting Early Access on October 20, but there's a trailer to tide us over showing a bunch of vehicles and the three factions you can choose to fight for. The Early Access build will feature 15 vehicles and 25 weapons "with twice as many to come before final release". You can follow development on the Brigador site.