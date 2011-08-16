Borderlands 2 trailer shows Gunzerker in action

[bcvideo id="1111760912001"]

The Gunzerker is one of the four new playable characters of Borderlands 2. The first teaser trailer shows him using his special power, the power of being insane enough to fire two enormous weapons at the same time without shooting himself or breaking all those bones in his arms. There's something else surprising about the video: snow! That should be a nice change from Borderland's endless deserts. Borderlands 2 is scheduled for release in the second half of 2012. Gearbox will be streaming their Gamescom demo live on the 2K site on Friday.