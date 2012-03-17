Borderlands 2 PC optimization promised in a love letter from Claptrap

According to a Claptrap-penned love letter to future Borderlands 2 PC players, the PC version will include support for higher resolutions, native multiplayer matchmaking, remappable keybindings, LAN support, and bunches of other improvements over the first game.

In Claptrap's words: "I'm makin' something brand new. It's called Borderlands 2, and it's just for you. Sure, I may be sharing it with those fine ladies on the 360 and PS3, but they don't have what we have. The passion. The sensuality. The improved native multiplayer matchmaking."

Click on through for the full list of promised Borderlands 2 PC features.



FOV slider



100% mouse usable menus/mouse wheel scrolling



Remappable keybindings for keyboard/mouse



PC-specific UI



Native multiplayer matchmaking



Push to talk



Logitech keyboard support



LAN support (including offline mode)



Control pad support



Integrated V-sync option



Support for higher resolutions



Mouse smoothing options (can be disabled completely)



Cloud save support



Achievement support



Friends list support



No port forwarding required



The Borderlands 2 release date is set for September 18 in the US and September 21 in the UK. Read the infamous robot's full letter here .