Boba Fett emerges from the Sarlacc pit to join Fortnite

It's a big week for Disney. The media giant spent Friday revealing a metric ton of announcements for Disney Plus, including more Marvel and Star Wars shows. I mean, seriously, a lot of stuff. Chief among them? A Boba Fett behind-the-scenes documentary about the fan favorite bounty hunter.

But what do the gamers get? A new Fortnite skin to promote the upcoming Book of Boba Fett Disney Plus series, which picks up after the events of The Mandalorian's second season and brings the once-great bounty hunter back from the grave.

Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/cj9iC6WRBZNovember 12, 2021 See more

Boba Fett arrives in Fortnite on December 24 at 7 PM ET, the weekend before the show releases on Disney Plus on December 29. As you can see in the promo image above, Boba will be accompanied in some respect by his partner Fennec Shand, played by Ming Na Wen (Mulan, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). I'm going to assume she'll also be a skin available for purchase, but Epic hasn't confirmed any of those details yet.

Further details like price or bonus cosmetics remain unknown, but I wouldn't be surprised if this means we'll see the Mandalorian suit return in some form since he played a big part in Fortnite season 5.

In the meantime, check out the trailer for Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, which has some pretty hilarious footage from Star Wars events throughout the years.