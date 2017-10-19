Blue Yeti USB microphone is on sale for £40 less than usual

Any streamer worth his or her salt needs a good microphone. Our favorite pick, the Blue Yeti, makes regular mics that ship with headphones sound like junk. It's our top choice in mics, and it's currently on sale at Amazon in the UK for £80.

That's down from its normal selling price of £120. This is a popular, reliable mic which you can catch on sale every so often, and now is one of those times. The only small caveat is that the sale price is only good on the sliver model—the other color options are still at full price, or close to it.

The Blue Yeti is a USB microphone featuring a tri-capsule array with three condenser capsules that can record in a variety of ways. You can choose between cardiod, bidirectional, and omnidirectional, depending on your setup.

Where the Blue Yeti really excels is its ability to pick up clean audio when positioned at arm's length. The Blue Yet Pro is a little better when positioned a few inches in front of the mic, but if you prefer to have it set further away and even a little off to the side, we found the regular Yeti actually performs a little better. And of course it works well up close, too.

Anyway, if you need a good microphone, go here to pounce on this deal. Your followers and fans will thank you.

