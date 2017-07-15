Bloody stealth-'em-up Serial Cleaner is out now

You know that bit in crime films where, after a messy murder in a particular location, a character will make a call to a 'cleaner' who will tidy things up, no questions asked? You play as that cleaner in the aptly named Serial Cleaner, which asks you to spruce up grisly crime scenes while avoiding the cops. It's a little bit Viscera Cleanup Detail, and a little bit Metal Gear, and the whole thing is set in a bright and jazzy 1970s setting. Here's the stylish-as-hell launch trailer:

What a fab idea for a game. After a period in early access, Serial Cleaner is out now on GOG, Steam and Humble, now with 10 hidden levels based on 1970s films including Alien, Taxi Driver, Enter the Dragon and more. If you act fast, you can get the game with a 20% discount (or, weirdly, a 21% discount on the Humble Store, and for a shorter period of time, although it comes to the same price in the end).

Cheers, Eurogamer.