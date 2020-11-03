Bloodrayne: Terminal Cut is coming on November 20, free for owners of the original

Back in June we learned Bloodrayne is back, now under the control of publisher Ziggurat Interactive, working with developer Terminal Reality to update the game for modern systems. It's doing the same for Bloodrayne 2, as it turns out, and now both games are headed our way in "Terminal Cut" editions that will be out on November 20.

Originally released in 2002, Bloodrayne follows the adventures of a half-vampire named Rayne who, as a member of the Brimstone Society, battles supernatural creatures and Nazis in the 1930s. The sequel is more of a family affair, as she squares off against her father and half-siblings, who have formed the Cult of Kagan and seek to impose a new era of vampire supremacy around the world. They weren't great, although we like Bloodrayne 2 well enough, saying it "delivers on its simple promise of offering non-stop carnage" in a 70/100 review (via Metacritic) in 2005.

Ziggurat specified when the update was announced that it wasn't going to be a complete remaster, and based on what little you can see in the teaser, both games still look very much like they did back in the day. But the list of under-the-hood changes sounds pretty extensive:

Support for higher display resolutions (up to 4K / 3840x2160)

Improved rendering with up to 4x anti-aliasing

Upscaled cinematic videos

Support for modern gamepads (XInput controller support)

Improvements to lighting at engine level, plus fully reprocessed lighting data

Engine improvements to support uncompressed original textures

Improvements to effects such as reflections, water, fog, and shadows

BloodRayne: Fully voiced with localized interfaces in English, French, Italian, Spanish

BloodRayne 2: Localized interface and subtitles for English, French, German, Italian, Spanish

Optimized for Windows 10

Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2: Terminal Cut will be available on Steam and GOG. Pricing hasn't been announced, but owners of the originals on either storefront (which remain available for purchase for $10 each if you're suddenly struck with an irresistible urge to play Bloodrayne like right now) will get the updated versions free.