BloodRayne is back and under new ownership

Ziggurat Interactive is attempting to resurrect an unlikely series: BloodRayne. The publisher acquired the early-2000s action games from Majesco, along with Advent Rising, Flip's Twisted World and Raze's Hell, and it's got plans to do more than stick its name on it.

It's working with original developer Terminal Reality to update the PC versions of the game, though it doesn't sound like it will be going as far as a remaster, mentioning only compatibility improvements and "various enhancements." This, presumably, doesn't include 2014's BloodRayne: Betrayal, a side-scrolling hack 'n' slash affair that came from another developer.

Another game could be coming, too. Ziggurat Interactive president Wade Rosen says it's taking the opportunity to expand BloodRayne's universe seriously, which is more than can be said for the actual games or the terrible Uwe Boll movie—though that at least made Meatloaf a vampire.

Back in 2003, we gave it 58 and said it wasn't fun for very long, so we're not talking about a classic here. It's surprising that it's proved to be so enduring. Like the movie, there perhaps exists some B-movie novelty, but I doubt many will be clamouring to replay it.

Ziggurat hasn't announced when the update is due, but the games are still available in their original forms on Steam.