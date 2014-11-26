Blizzard's annual sale is happening

Steam sales may be landmarks on the PC gaming discount calendar, but there is one event that's altogether rarer. A Blizzard sale comes but once a year: like Christmas, if, instead of reindeer, there were an all-consuming race of insectoid aliens.

This year, Starcraft 2, Diablo 3 and World of Warcraft all have deals. Here's your selection:

For WoW, you're also getting all pre-Draenor expansions bundled in—up to and including Mists of Pandaria.

Honestly, all of them are good in their own way, and the Starcraft 2 discounts are particularly nice.

All of Blizzard's Black Friday discounts are set to run until Tuesday, 2 December.

To celebrate, here is a picture of PC Gamer's official sale mascot, The Stoat:

Image Source: Judi Mahon, via BBC.