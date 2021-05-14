Blizzard relents on WoW Classic's overpriced cloning fees

World of Warcraft Classic is about to enter The Burning Crusade, and that means splitting the throwback MMO's servers between the new expansion and a pure, vanilla experience. But if you wanted to clone a character between both, Blizzard was hoping to charge you a fairly hefty $35 fee.

Naturally, the WoW community balked at the idea of paying effectively the cost of a new game to have an existing character copied.

Responding to feedback on the WoW forums yesterday, community manager Kaivax explained that Blizzard was making a "course correction" on these fees, which have been lowered to $15.

"This service – providing a player with a second copy of a character in a different game – is new for us," wrote Kaivax. "Our original concept of the value of this service was largely based on how we price other optional items and services. We want players who choose Classic Era realms to feel as though their choice comes with the possibility that they’ll be able to build relationships and guilds with other players they can count on."

"However, over the last week or so, we’ve gotten a very large amount of feedback from the community, and we’ve decided to lower the price. A lower price will likely still accomplish our goals with the new service, while allowing many more players to explore the option of playing characters on both Classic Era and Burning Crusade Classic realms."