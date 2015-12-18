Blizzard releases "We Are Overwatch" theatrical teaser

The Overwatch closed beta remains off the air for now, and may not be back for awhile: mid-to-late January hopefully, but later if necessary. So here's a "We Are Overwatch" theatrical teaser to stave off the shakes while you wait.

The video doesn't have much to say about the game itself, but it is kind of stirring, in the way Blizzard's traditionally excellent teasers tend to be. It's clearly set in the years prior to the collapse of the Overwatch organization, and there's a ring of authenticity to it, too; it reminds me a bit of this Canadian Forces recruiting ad from a few years back, with the way it depicts craptacular situations remedied by the heavily-armed heroes riding to the rescue.

It's no Meet the Spy, but it is a good way to keep Overwatch at, or at least near, the forefront of the collective consciousness while Blizzard futzes and twiddles with it. Another solid option is to read our interview from earlier this month with Overwatch guys Chris Metzen and Michael Chu, in which they say (among other things) that when it comes to all this story business, they're pretty much much just making it up as they go along.