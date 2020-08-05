Blizzard confirms that a digital BlizzCon will happen early next year

In May, Blizzard was forced to pull the plug on BlizzCon 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, like many other companies that were forced to scrap their big festivals, it said that it hoped to put together an online substitute instead, expected to take place sometime in 2021. During Activision's second-quarter earnings call today, Blizzard president J. Allen Brack confirmed that the plan is still going ahead.

"We are planning on channeling the spirit of BlizzCon into a virtual event in the early part of next year," Brack said during the call's Q&A session. "We're really fortunate to have a passionate and engaged community that's really looking forward to what we're creating and what we're working on. And we're looking forward to sharing what the teams have been working on for that event."

Blizzard should be in a good position to hold a successful online event: It normally offers a "virtual ticket" for those who can't attend BlizzCon in person anyway, providing livestreamed access to panels, the cosplay contest, and esports competitions, and the opening ceremonies are also streamed free for everyone.

Unfortunately, Brack didn't say anything more about what those things he's looking forward to sharing might be, but he did tease that Blizzard has "a number of initiatives that are underway" beyond the "tentpole sequels" of Diablo, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft—something to look forward to as we roll toward 2021.