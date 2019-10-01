BlizzCon 2019 virtual tickets include Overwatch skins, Hearthstone cards, and Murlocs

(Image credit: Blizzard)

BlizzCon 2019 virtual tickets are now available for purchase, offering full coverage of the event through the All-Access channel including in-depth panels, interviews with developers, and closing festivities. As usual, the V-Ts also come with an array of exclusive digital delights from World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Heroes of the storm, StarCraft 2, and Diablo 3.

The opening ceremonies for BlizzCon 2019 will be streamed free for everyone, and BlizzCon esports competitions including the Overwatch World Cup, the Hearthstone Global Finals, the StarCraft 2 WCS, and the World of Warcraft Arena World Championship will also be free to watch. But Blizzard teased more to come, saying that the 2019 event will feature more free panel streams than in previous years—details will be revealed when the full schedule goes up later.

But if you want the loot, you have to buy the ticket—here's the lowdown on some of what comes in the package:

World of Warcraft: Ride the tides of war with a pair of Murloc-ified faction leaders: Finduin (for Alliance heroes) and Gillvanas (for the Horde). Plus, bundle up for your next trip to the icy mountains with the whimsical Wendigo Woolies transmog outfit. Available in-game starting today! (Sorry, these are not available in WoW Classic.)

Overwatch: Commemorate 25 years of Azeroth as you fight for future Earth with a pair of Warcraft-themed legendary Overwatch skins. Prepare to seek vengeance as Illidan Genji, and call upon the (hard-)light of Elune as Tyrande Symmetra. In-game before BlizzCon!

Hearthstone: Celebrate the excitement of BlizzCon the next time you sit down for a duel with the BlizzCon 2019 Card Back. Then prepare to claim a mysterious Golden Legendary card, to be revealed at BlizzCon. In-game after BlizzCon!

Heroes of the Storm: Make your mark in the Nexus with a commemorative BlizzCon spray and portrait, and ride into battle on the Celestial Deepcrawler mount. It may not look dangerous, but those claws can give you a nasty pinch... or wipe out all life on your planet. Available in-game starting today!

StarCraft II: Equip a trio of Brood War–era unit skins and portraits the next time you go into battle. Scout for a zerg ambush aboard the Classic Battlecruiser, hunt your prey with the sinewy Classic Ultralisk, and honor Tassadar's sacrifice with the Classic Carrier. Available in-game starting today!

More bonus content is in the works, including a pair of commemorative wings for Diablo 3. Like the full panel schedule, details on all the swag will be announced later.

BlizzCon virtual tickets are available for purchase from Battle.net for $50 each or your regional equivalent (so, 65 bucks where I live) and are restricted to one per Blizzard account. BlizzCon 2019 takes place November 1-2 in Anaheim.