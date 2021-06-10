Blink, and you'll miss this tease for Valorant's new Agent

Valorant celebrates its first birthday this month. To celebrate, Riot gave us a brief tease at the game's next Agent. Believe me, though, it's a very brief look indeed.

The clip, that maybe tops out at three entire seconds, gives us a brief look at an unfinished robot hanging in a warehouse while a mechanised head flickers to life. Is this the new Agent? Did the new Agent build this robot? It's far, far too early to say.

Assuming the robo is the new agent, it'd be a first the game's burgeoning roster. Valorant's abilities typically revolve around magic more than technology, so unless the new agent is some sort of technowizard (possible), they're probably going to specialize in fancy tech like Cypher and Killjoy.

That's all we can really go by for now, sadly. We'd hope to get a full review for this mystery robot by late June at the earliest.