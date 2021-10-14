Black Friday Gaming chair deals 2021: when and where to find the right chair for you

Early Black Friday Gaming Chair deals (Image credit: Secretlab) Jump straight to the deals you want...

One thing we can be confident about is there will be Black Friday gaming chair deals, even leading up to the big day you can expect a host of different retailers to be trying to grab your attention with tasty discounts on top chairs.

That's because, while there's not necessarily a chair shortage to match the chip shortage we're currently suffering under, there is a lot of difficulty in getting products shipped around the country and the world in general. So even if there is ready stock available of the best gaming chairs you should seriously consider making your purchases early if you're hoping to replace that lumpy old office chair you pulled from a skip a few years back.

That said, if you're just hanging out for a great gaming chair bargain, then we wouldn't bet against some fantastic deals dropping on the big black day itself. So long as you're willing to wait a little longer for shipping—potentially until next year—then you might be well served waiting for the last minute discounts.

It's also worth considering an office chair, though. They do tend to cost more, but offer the best ergonomics for long hours at a desk.

Whatever sort of chair you choose, know that a good one is worth the price, especially if you're currently in an ancient, non-adjustable hunk of plastic or a stylish-but-uncomfortable accent chair. A great chair will go along way toward building an ergonomic gaming setup.

When will Black Friday gaming chair deals start to appear? Black Friday itself occurs on November 26 this year, but there will be offers from a wide variety of retailers well ahead of time. Last year that might have just meant at the start of November, but we're expecting there to be sales kicking off even before that in October.

What should I look for in a Black Friday gaming chair deal? Durability has to be one of the key tenets of any Black Friday gaming chair purchase, as does support. If your bargain purchase starts to expose its metal frame six weeks into life as your gaming throne, and the padding sags depressingly, then you might as well be perched on top of a beer keg for all the support you're getting. At the very least, you need to make sure that the gaming chair you have your eye on can offer some lumbar support, as well as adjustable arm rests. When you're typing or WSADing at a desk, those elbows need to be raised just so. Neck pillows, or adjustable head rest, are also worthy of your time and money, but you also want to make sure you actually fit too. It's not always easy to get a bead on a chair's size from an online search, so always check the measurements before dropping a dollar on a new seat. There will be maximum height and weight recommendations for most chairs, and that's absolutely worth paying attention to.

