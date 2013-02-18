Bioshock Infinite faux-documentary video showcases top-tier investigative reporting

Part two of the Truth from Legend Bioshock Infinite documentary series has been thrown into the wild like a crow from cupped hands. From the rasping, low-fi voiceover to the deliberately lame 60's era BBC radiophonic workshop intro splash, these little scene-setters capture the authentic quirks of retro documentaries perfectly, and make the monstrous Songbird seem that bit more menacing.

Will Bioshock Infinite be good? Sources say: YES! If you like reading words about exciting videogames then you should check out Tom's Bioshock Infinite preview , based on five hours with the game. He says it made him feel the same way he did playing Half-Life 2 for the first time, and Tom LOVES Half-Life 2.

Bioshock Infinite is due out on March 26.

Here's part one of the series, in case you missed it.