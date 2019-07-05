The biggest PC gaming stories of the week

Let's see, what happened this week? We got another hint that Red Dead Redemption 2 will come to PC, a developer doesn't want people to think their game is too political, and Epic has tried to smooth things over after a controversial exclusivity deal. Yep, sounds like a week of PC gaming here in 2019. Here's what happened:

• Developers tell people to pirate their games instead of using G2A

Game developers are again battling with key reseller G2A, which claimed in response that it would pay developers 10 times what they lose due to credit card fraud, if they can prove it. I don't think most developers are about to have a change of heart, whatever G2A offers.

• Rampant racism and toxicity are driving players away from Mordhau

The developer says it will address the problems in its community, but that it's currently "stretched thin with major important content additions." And after some back-and-forth this week, it said that there are no plans to add the option to disable diverse character creation options, should they exist in the future, as was originally suggested to us.

• Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC is mentioned in the Social Club source code

Rockstar still won't confirm whether or not Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC, but we're feeling pretty good about the possibility.

• EVE players are plotting revenge after alien invasion mostly just annoyed everyone

Uh oh.

• The Witcher TV series on Netflix now has a poster, logo and first stills

They led with butt instead of tub.

(Image credit: Netflix)

• The Outer Worlds co-director says it will be political, but not 'politically charged'

They don't want to "lecture" players, said creative director Leonard Boyarsky. Meanwhile, Mike Pondsmith said that Cyberpunk 2077 is a "warning."

• Epic pledges to cover refunds on crowdfunded games that go EGS exclusive

After a messy situation with Shenmue 3 was resolved with the promise that Kickstarter backers who want refunds will get them, Epic said that it'll guarantee future refunds for crowdfunded games that switch to its store, or will work with the game's original platform to get keys to its backers.

• Artifact designer thinks it can be saved but isn't interested in doing 'damage control'

It sounds like Magic: The Gathering creator Richard Garfield is done working on Artifact, but he still thinks Valve can salvage it. Whether or not it will, he isn't sure.

• Apex Legends Season 2 is now live with a whopping 16GB patch

If you're jumping in to try the new character, we've got a nice Wattson guide to get you ready.

Tweet of the week

Big Geralt pic.twitter.com/1dO7Hm6LRlJuly 1, 2019

We are always on brand.

Around the office

We finished writing the PC Gamer Top 100 list this week—phew—and we think this year's list is a little spicier than usual, so look forward to it. Is Dragon Age 2 number one this year? Probably not. But you don't know. Maybe we've finally cracked.

Meanwhile, with the US team off on the 4th of July, the UK team examined its favorite US cities in games, naturally. We'll have to rank something of theirs the next time there's a bank holiday. Maybe it'll be 'The best times UK Editor Samuel Roberts was mistaken for the Canadian singer-songwriter Sam Roberts and was then interviewed about it by a Canadian radio station.' That only happened one time, and it was the best time, as we recalled today.

Finally, James is pining for easier access to Black & White, and we've been attempting to calm him down with anime and beer. It seems to be working.

That's all for this week. May all your Rocket League shots hit their mark rather than bouncing off the wall and into your own goal, as they so often do.

