This Slay the Spire mod turns you into Sailor Moon and it rules

When I was a kid, Sailor Moon was my jam. Do you know what's also my jam? This super cool Sailor Moon-themed Slay the Spire mod that adds her as a playable character, along with 75 new cards and 20 new relics. This isn't just a one-dimensional reskin: Creators Aelie and KumaGorath have created some entirely new mechanics to learn, too. It's all very impressive.

Though I'm far from a Slay the Spire pro, I've taken this mod for a run and was surprised by how comprehensive it is. The modders created a fully animated Sailor Moon avatar, and well over half of her cards have unique animations when cast. But what's really cool is how Sailor Moon plays compared to Slay the Spire's main cast.

Unlike normal Slay the Spire characters that have a few core features (like Defect's orbs), Sailor Moon has a bunch of different keywords and mechanics you have to keep track of. Her most basic stat is Magic, which increases the damage dealt by Magical cards up to a certain limit. In order to max your Magic stat, though, you'll need to periodically play Transformation cards which increases your Magic Capacity.

One little touch I like a lot is Teamwork cards, which have combo effects when played after using certain cards. All of these are themed like the other Sailor Scouts, and when using one they'll temporarily join you on the battlefield to cast their spell.

It's a lot to take in and, like with any new StS character, I'm struggling to connect the dots on how to best draft new cards and make a viable build. I'm not sure how well balanced all of this is, but I'm having fun just tinkering around with the all the bright, colorful spells and imagining poor Sailor Moon having to run an endless gauntlet of card-based horrors.

You can download the mod from the Steam Workshop (be sure to download the other required mods, too).