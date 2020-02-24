Beyond Blue, the ocean exploration game from the makers of Never Alone, is delayed

Beyond Blue is an underwater exploration game, inspired by the BBC series Blue Planet 2, being developed by E-Line Media, part of the team behind the 2014 Alaskan folklore adventure Never Alone. It was announced a couple years ago with a slow-paced, meditative, and at times kind of creepy trailer (angler fish had that effect on me), and set for release sometime in 2019.

Alas, that didn't happen. In December, the launch was pushed to February 2020, in order to "deliver the best experience possible," developer E-Line Media said at the time. "We're confident the game will be worth the wait. We appreciate your support and enthusiasm for the work we're doing and can't wait to share it with you very soon."

Now, with February 2020 almost over, the studio said today that the wait is going to be a little longer than expected. "As you may have guessed, Beyond Blue will not be arriving in February as we'd originally hoped. We don't have an updated release date for you just yet, but rest assured that it will be soon and you'll be the first to know when we have an update to share."

Despite the delay, Beyond Blue will be playable at PAX East this weekend, and at EGX Rezzed in March.