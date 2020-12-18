The best MAC-10 loadouts for Warzone

The best MAC-10 Warzone loadouts hone in on what the SMG does better than almost any other in its class: spit out a ton of bullets super fast. You won’t find impressive range or bullet velocity, but in any up-close scenario, the MAC-10’s DPS is extremely high. As a Black Ops weapon, you’ll also find a completely different lineup of attachments than every Warzone-only gun. Some of these attachments have proven especially strong in battle royale, but more on that below.

To help you outfit this brand new SMG on the mean streets of Verdansk (and Warzone’s new Rebirth island map, too), we’ve put together our favorite MAC-10 Warzone loadouts. These setups will suit just about any playstyle you prefer. Feel free to experiment and change up details to suit your needs, like a preferred optic or alternate muzzle. If you're looking to level up the MAC-10 fast, considering focusing on Cold War, where farming XP is a bit easier and 2XP events happen more often.

The best MAC-10 loadout for you

Snapshot

Attachments

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

SOCOM Eliminator Barrel: 6.5” Rifled

6.5” Rifled Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

AIRBORNE ELASTIC WRAP Increases flinch resistance, so your gun doesn't bounce around every time you take a hit.

Perks

Scavenger

Ghost

Tune Up

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

This setup amplifies the MAC-10’s best qualities to make it a monster indoors. At this range, the SMGs only real hurdle is its surprisingly high vertical recoil. It’s not hard to control on a mouse, but it’s worth dampening with the Field Agent Grip at least. This is also a great opportunity to use one of the best attachments exclusive to Cold War guns: The Airborne Elastic Wrap. Eliminating flinch resistance can give you a major advantage in a firefight, especially on the wide-open hills of Verdansk.

The MAC-10 can see you through an entire battle royale match without issue, but it chews up ammo like no other. Even with normal ammo pickups, you’ll likey benefit from using Scavenger to find more ammo on enemy bodies. Take whatever throwables you prefer at shorter ranges, but consider stun grenades to close the distance when needed.

Hipgunner

Attachments

Barrel: 5.3” Ranger

5.3” Ranger Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine: 43 Rnd Speed Mag

43 Rnd Speed Mag Stock: Wire Stock

43 ROUND SPEED MAG Increases mag size and reload speed, an essential combo for the MAC-10 at close range.

Perks

Double Time

Ghost

Tracker

Throwables

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Similar to Snapshot, use this MAC-10 configuration as a reliable close-quarters backup. The twist here is an emphasis on hipfire. If that’s your style, the MAC-10 is well-equipped to overwhelm enemies with an endless hail of bullets. With a major boost to hipfire accuracy and sprint-to-fire speed from the 5mw laser and wire stock, it’s completely viable to go full-aggression and sprint toward entrenched enemies (provided you don’t have to cross a big open field).

That’s why I highly recommend Double Time. You’ll want to keep your sprint charge up as frequently as possible. Just be careful with your ammo count. And to make sure that speed isn’t going to waste, Tracker gives you an extra edge in hunting down your prey. The Heartbeat Sensor rounds out this playstyle nicely. For your lethal throwable, take what’s comfortable.

Rangefighter

Attachments

Optic: Axial Arms 3X

Axial Arms 3X Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

SOCOM Eliminator Barrel: 5.9” Task Force

5.9” Task Force Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Stock

AXIAL ARMS 3X A lightweight scope with 3X magnification and no laser sighting. Exclusive to Cold War weapons.

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Ghost

Battle Hardened

Throwables

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Smoke Grenade

There are undeniably better guns (even better SMGs) to outfit for longer ranges, but your heart is set on the MAC-10, this is what you’ll want. Cold War’s weapon sights don’t give us as many options as Modern Warfare’s, so you’re best off with the Axial Arms 3X scope. It has great magnification and a clean sight picture, but no laser dot (in case that’s a deal-breaker). The other major element here is the 5.9” Task Force barrel that provides the best balance of bullet velocity and damage range.

For any long-ranged build, I recommend perks that keep you in the shadows and away from the invasive eyes of UAV drones. That’s where both Cold-Blooded and Ghost come in, but you may want to swap the former for Scavenger if you’re using the MAC-10 enough to exhaust its ammo.